Aberdeen vs Hearts – probabili formazioni

Aberdeen Hearts

Aberdeen vs Hearts – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) Dopo le sconfitte infrasettimanali nelle ultime uscite in Scottish Premiership, sia l’Aberdeen che l’Hearts cercheranno di tornare a vincere quando si incontreranno sabato 9 dicembre al Pittodrie Stadium. I padroni di casa si trovano attualmente in zona retrocessione e una vittoria potrebbe tirarli fuori da questa situazione, mentre gli ospiti si trovano al momento al terzo posto. Il calcio di inizio di Aberdeen vs Hearts è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Aberdeen vs Hearts a che punto sono le due squadre Aberdeen La difficile stagione dell’Aberdeen è proseguita nel turno infrasettimanale, quando ha perso la settima partita della stagione contro il Kilmarnock, grazie alla sconfitta all’ultimo minuto del Killie. David Watson ha ...
