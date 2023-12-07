Aberdeen vs Hearts – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) Dopo le sconfitte infrasettimanali nelle ultime uscite in Scottish Premiership, sia l’Aberdeen che l’Hearts cercheranno di tornare a vincere quando si incontreranno sabato 9 dicembre al Pittodrie Stadium. I padroni di casa si trovano attualmente in zona retrocessione e una vittoria potrebbe tirarli fuori da questa situazione, mentre gli ospiti si trovano al momento al terzo posto. Il calcio di inizio di Aberdeen vs Hearts è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Aberdeen vs Hearts a che punto sono le due squadre Aberdeen La difficile stagione dell’Aberdeen è proseguita nel turno infrasettimanale, quando ha perso la settima partita della stagione contro il Kilmarnock, grazie alla sconfitta all’ultimo minuto del Killie. David Watson ha ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:
Le partite di oggi, mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023 - CalciomagazineLIGA Jablonec - Teplice 17:00 Mlada Boleslav - Plzen 17:00 SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP Aberdeen - Kilmarnock 20:45 Celtic - Hibernian 20:45 St. Johnstone - St. Mirren 20:45 Hearts - Rangers 21:00 SERBIA COPPA ...
Aberdeen: Barry Robson's side must beat Hearts to turn around poor form, says Mark Wilson. Sky Sports
Preview: Aberdeen vs. Hearts - prediction, team news, lineups Sports Mole
Scottish Premiership: Improving Rangers in title race with Celtic, says Chris SuttonPlus, what next for Barry Robson after Aberdeens defeat at Kilmarnock saw the Dons drop into the relegation play-off spot as the club suffered a third league loss in four games; watch Kilmarnock vs ...
Aberdeen HeartsVideo su : Aberdeen Hearts