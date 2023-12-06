WWE | Triple H avrebbe apportato grossi cambiamenti per aiutare le famiglie dei wrestler

WWE: Triple H avrebbe apportato grossi cambiamenti per aiutare le famiglie dei wrestler (Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) Nel 2021 Triple H ha avuto dei gravi problemi di salute che lo hanno costretto a porre fine definitivamente alla sua carriera sul ring. A seguito di ciò, e considerata anche la sua situazione familiare (sposato con 3 figli), la sua visione della vita potrebbe essere cambiata, portandolo ad effettuare alcune modifiche all’interno della compagnia dopo averne ereditato il timone con la creazione del gruppo TKO. Più tempo con i familiari Durante una puntata del podcast “Impaulsive” condotto da Logan Paul, Randy Orton è intervenuto parlando del suo rapporto con Triple H, sostenendo che la vita familiare e i problemi di salute affrontati potrebbero aver dato a The Game una nuova prospettiva, portando benefici a tutte le superstar WWE: “È molto intelligente in questo campo. Se hai qualche domanda sul wrestling, vai da lui e avrai una buona ...
