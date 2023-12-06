Volley | Champions League femminile 2024 | Scandicci liquida Budapest | Milano batte 3-1 Mulhouse

Volley femminile - Milano schianta il Mulhouse. Paola Egonu vertiginosa in Champions League
Champions League femminile 2024 volley : tutti i risultati e le classifiche
Champions donne, anche Scandicci e Milano fanno pokerContinua la corsa delle toscane nella pool B e del Vero Volley nella pool A. La Savino del Bene si libera facilmente di Budapest, le milanesi cedono un set a Mulhouse ...
Volley femminile, Scandicci surclassa il Vasas Budapest: Antropova e Ruddins pimpanti in Champions LeagueScandicci ha travolto il Vasas Budapest con un secco 3-0 (25-14; 25-19; 25-15) e ha conquistato la quarta vittoria consecutiva nella Champions League 2023-2024 di volley femminile. La compagine toscan ...