Volley | Champions League femminile 2024 | Scandicci liquida Budapest | Milano batte 3-1 Mulhouse

Volley Champions

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sportface©

Autore : sportface
Volley, Champions League femminile 2024: Scandicci liquida Budapest, Milano batte 3-1 Mulhouse (Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) Quarta vittoria e primo posto a punteggio pieno per la Savino Del Bene Scandicci, che nella partita valevole per il girone B della Cev Champions League femminile 2023/2024 di Volley ha superato agevolmente il Vasas Obuda Budapest. Le toscane di Massimo Barbolini, dopo la splendida vittoria interna contro l’Eczacibasi Istanbul, sono tornate sul campo di casa per conquistare altri tre punti e l’hanno fatto senza difficoltà. 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-15) il punteggio con cui hanno travolto la compagine ungherese, ultima in classifica e incapace di strappare qualche punto al Palazzo Wanny di Firenze. CRONACA – Come da pronostico, il match si è rivelato a senso unico ed è stato portato a casa con grande facilità da Scandicci. Sul primo e sul terzo set c’è poco ...
Leggi su sportface
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

Volley, Challenge Cup femminile 2024: Novara stacca il pass per i quarti, sconfitto 3 - 0 l'Olympiacos

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FEMMINILE: TUTTI I RISULTATI E LE CLASSIFICHE VOLLEY, QUALIFICAZIONI PARIGI 2024: COME FUNZIONANO CALENDARIO VOLLEY 2023: TUTTI GLI EVENTI

Volley femminile, Scandicci surclassa il Vasas Budapest: Antropova e Ruddins pimpanti in Champions League  OA Sport

Quarto Turno – CEV Champions League Volley 2024 – Tabellini – Lega Pallavolo Serie A Femminile  Lega Pallavolo Serie A Femminile

Champions donne, anche Scandicci e Milano fanno poker

Continua la corsa delle toscane nella pool B e del Vero Volley nella pool A. La Savino del Bene si libera facilmente di Budapest, le milanesi cedono un set a Mulhouse ...

Volley femminile, Scandicci surclassa il Vasas Budapest: Antropova e Ruddins pimpanti in Champions League

Scandicci ha travolto il Vasas Budapest con un secco 3-0 (25-14; 25-19; 25-15) e ha conquistato la quarta vittoria consecutiva nella Champions League 2023-2024 di volley femminile. La compagine toscan ...
Video su : Volley Champions
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Volley Champions Volley Champions League femminile 2024