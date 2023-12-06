Volley | Champions League femminile 2024 | Scandicci liquida Budapest | Milano batte 3-1 Mulhouse

Leggi su sportface

(Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) Quarta vittoria e primo posto a punteggio pieno per la Savino Del Bene, che nella partita valevole per il girone B della Cev2023/diha superato agevolmente il Vasas Obuda. Le toscane di Massimo Barbolini, dopo la splendida vittoria interna contro l’Eczacibasi Istanbul, sono tornate sul campo di casa per conquistare altri tre punti e l’hanno fatto senza difficoltà. 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-15) il punteggio con cui hanno travolto la compagine ungherese, ultima in classifica e incapace di strappare qualche punto al Palazzo Wanny di Firenze. CRONACA – Come da pronostico, il match si è rivelato a senso unico ed è stato portato a casa con grande facilità da. Sul primo e sul terzo set c’è poco ...