Tottenham-West Ham (giovedì 07 dicembre 2023 ore 21:15): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) Dopo aver perso la testa della classifica di Premier League il Tottenham ha fatto solo due punti su dodici a disposizione e così è finito a -9 dall’Arsenal capolista (i Gunners però hanno già giocato e vinto a Luton martedì sera). Il West Ham nell’ultimo scorcio è andato meglio, favorito anche dal un calendario abbordabile, InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:
Guardiola alla Mourinho contro Sky Sports: "Quanti campionati hanno vinto Neville e Carragher"... north west England, on August 19, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) Pep Guardiola alla Mourinho. ... Ho visto come abbiamo pressato il Tottenham, la partita contro il Liverpool, anche contro il Chelsea. ...
quote Tottenham West Ham: pronostico vincente sugli Spurs Bwin News
Tottenham-West Ham pronostico: in palio il sogno Champions, le quote La Gazzetta dello Sport
Ange Postecoglou has not had discipline talk with Cristian Romero after red cardAnge Postecoglou is pleased to have Tottenham vice-captain Cristian Romero back from suspension for the visit of West Ham, but has not felt the need to speak with the defender about his discipline.
Football accumulator tips for Thursday 7 December: Spurs spearhead 5-1 accaPSV have opened up a ten-point lead at the top of the Eredivisie, courtesy of 14 victories from 14 matches, and they should strike again at home to Heerenveen.
Tottenham WestVideo su : Tottenham West