The Lost King | il film Sky Original di Stephen Frears sulla straordinaria scoperta di Riccardo III

The Lost

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a digital-news©

Autore : digital-news
The Lost King: il film Sky Original di Stephen Frears sulla straordinaria scoperta di Riccardo III (Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) Arriva in prima visione su Sky THE Lost King, film Sky Original diretto dall’acclamato ed eclettico regista inglese Stephen Frears, che in Italia sarà in esclusiva mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023 alle 21.15 su Sky Cinema Due (alle 21.45 anche su Sky Cinema Drama), in streaming solo su NOW e disponibile on demand. Su Sky il film sarà disponibile on demand anche in 4K.Frears torna a lavorare con il team creativo di Philomena, i candidati all’Oscar® Steve Coogan e Jeff Pope, per raccontare l'affascinante storia vera della scoperta dei resti di Riccardo...
Leggi su digital-news
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

Ponte dell'Immacolata, gli appuntamenti a Modena e provincia

Venerdì 8 dicembre la tensostruttura riscaldata di piazza Bertoni ospita l'evento "Ricordando John", che vedrà salire sul palco due gruppi unici e irripetibili: i The Lost Weekend, capitanati da ...

The Lost King, il trailer ufficiale del film [HD]  MYmovies.it

Sky Cinema e NOW: The Lost King, Mercoledi 6 Dicembre 2023  Digital-Sat News

Emergency services mark anniversaries of tragedies

T ributes have been paid by the chief officers of Jersey's emergency services to all those affected by two tragedies in December 2022. Friday will mark a year since three men died after a fishing boat ...

Rob Reiner, Billy Crystal, Quinta Brunson Remember Norman Lear: “We Have Lost a Giant”

John Leguizamo, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jon Stewart, Al Jean and Steven Canals also paid tribute to the TV legend.
Video su : The Lost
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : The Lost Lost King film Original Stephen