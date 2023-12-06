Swerve Strickland | “A Full Gear ho voluto mostrare la mia ammirazione per Bray Wyatt”

(Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) Durante l’ultima edizione diha vinto un violentissimo Texas Death Match contro Hangman Adam Page. I due wrestler hanno regalato al pubblico un match cruento sotto tutti i punti di vista, impostando un nuovo (altissimo) standard per quanto riguarda i match di questo genere in AEW. Oltre alla grande violenza del match, a guadagnare la scena ci ha pensato anche l’attire indossato da, un chiaro riferimento al compiantoe alla sua gimmick di The Fiend. Intervistato da Sam Roberts durante il Not Sam Wrestling show,si è soffermato sue sulla sua decisione di rendergli omaggio la sera di ...

