Swerve Strickland: “A Full Gear ho voluto mostrare la mia ammirazione per Bray Wyatt” (Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) Durante l’ultima edizione di Full Gear, Swerve Strickland ha vinto un violentissimo Texas Death Match contro Hangman Adam Page. I due wrestler hanno regalato al pubblico un match cruento sotto tutti i punti di vista, impostando un nuovo (altissimo) standard per quanto riguarda i match di questo genere in AEW. Oltre alla grande violenza del match, a guadagnare la scena ci ha pensato anche l’attire indossato da Swerve Strickland, un chiaro riferimento al compianto Bray Wyatt e alla sua gimmick di The Fiend. Intervistato da Sam Roberts durante il Not Sam Wrestling show, Swerve Strickland si è soffermato su Bray Wyatt e sulla sua decisione di rendergli omaggio la sera di ...
