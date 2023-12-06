(Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) BECKINGTON, England and DAVENTRY, England, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/SEA has awarded a contract toLtd to be thefor Aras Innovator, Aras' next generation product(PLM) platform.was selected for its long-standing expertise and relationship working with Aras and Aras Innovator since 2008 when the flexible, open- source

Altre News in Rete:

SEA Selects Razorleaf Corporation Ltd as Project Lifecycle Management Tool Implementation Partner USA - English ... PR Newswire

N-Sea picks UK firm to provide 'world's first DNV-approved' cable repair equipment Offshore Energy

SEA Selects Razorleaf Corporation Ltd as Project Lifecycle Management Tool Implementation Partner

BECKINGTON, England and DAVENTRY, England, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEA has awarded a contract to Razorleaf Corporation Ltd to be the implementation partner for Aras Innovator, Aras' next generati ...

Sumitomo Corporation and Hoegh Autoliners sign LoI to collaborate on the supply of clean ammonia for upcoming Aurora Class PCTC vessels

Sumitomo Corporation and Hoegh Autoliners sign an agreement to look into the supply of clean ammonia as a bunker fuel at the ports of Singapore and Jacksonville ...