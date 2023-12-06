Ruben Neves | arriva la smentita | “Non tornerò in Premier | qui sono felice”

Ruben Neves

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a itasportpress©

Autore : itasportpress
Ruben Neves, arriva la smentita: “Non tornerò in Premier, qui sono felice” (Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) Ruben Neves non tornerà in Premier League. A confermarlo è il calciatore stesso, il quale ha smentito il trasferimento al Newcastle
Leggi su itasportpress
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

Ruben Neves dice no al Newcastle: "Sto bene in Arabia"

Le parole di Ruben Neves sul possibile ritorno in Europa al Newcastle: "Qui in Arabia Saudita sto bene, non voglio tornare" Ruben Neves, passato in estate dal Wolverhampton all'Al - Hilal, ha parlato alla BBC dopo ...

Ruben Neves, arriva la smentita: “Non tornerò in Premier, qui sono felice”  ItaSportPress

Ruben Neves al Newcastle Arriva la smentita: "Io e la mia famiglia felici in Arabia Saudita"  TUTTO mercato WEB

Ruben Neves, arriva la smentita: “Non tornerò in Premier, qui sono felice”

Ruben Neves non tornerà in Premier League. A confermarlo è il calciatore stesso, il quale ha smentito il trasferimento al Newcastle ...

Blanchard: “Juve, a gennaio prendi Verratti o Ruben Neves”

Jocelyn Blanchard, ex calciatore della Juventus, ha detto la sua sui bianconeri, parlando anche del calciomercato di gennaio.
Video su : Ruben Neves
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Ruben Neves Ruben Neves arriva smentita tornerò