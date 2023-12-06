Redmi 13C 5G debutta in India con SoC Dimensity 6100+ e display a 90Hz

Redmi 13C 5G : rivelato il chipset prima del lancio ufficiale
Redmi 13C è ufficiale con chipset Helio G99 e display da 6 - 74 pollici
OnePlus Ace 3 - Redmi K70 e 13C sono dietro l’angolo : ecco le ultime novità
Redmi 13C : rendering - specifiche e prezzo su Amazon prima del lancio
Xiaomi anticipa Redmi 13C - che nel frattempo appare su Amazon
Redmi 13C 5G : avvistato sul sito di certificazione 3C prima del lancio
Redmi 13C 5G: rivelato il chipset prima del lancio ufficialeRecentemente, Xiaomi ha annunciato il lancio in India del nuovo smartphone Redmi 13C . L'azienda, successivamente, ha confermato che il dispositivo sarà lanciato nelle varianti 4G e 5G . Il Redmi 13C 5G è confermato anche per il debutto nei mercati globali lo stesso giorno; ...
La serie Redmi Note 13 Global sta arrivando: Xiaomi svela quando GizChina.it
Redmi 13C vicinissimo all'annuncio: dettagli da Xiaomi e Amazon HDblog
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ confirmed to launch in India in January 2024: All the detailsXiaomi unveiled the Redmi 13C series, including the Redmi 13C and Redmi 13C 5G, in India. The company confirmed that the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G will la ...
Mark Your Calendars: Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G To Hit Indian Markets In January 2024 With These FeaturesThe Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G emerges as the pinnacle of Xiaomi's Note 13 lineup, initially unveiled in September in China. This premium device is equipped with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra ...