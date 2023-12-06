Redmi 13C 5G debutta in India con SoC Dimensity 6100+ e display a 90Hz

Redmi 13C

Autore : optimagazine
Redmi 13C 5G debutta in India con SoC Dimensity 6100+ e display a 90Hz (Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) Come programmato, quest’oggi Xiaomi ha fatto debuttare in India la serie Redmi 13C; l’azienda ha annunciato due dispositivi, il Redmi 13C e il 13C 5G. La variante solo 4G è già diventata ufficiale in alcuni mercati all’inizio del mese di dicembre in corso; d’altro canto, la versione 5G fa il suo debutto globalmente. Andiamo a vedere insieme ciò che il nuovo Redmi 13C 5G ha da offrire. Il Redmi 13C 5G debutta con un design a telaio piatto come il Redmi 13C vanilla. Tuttavia, i colori e le trame sul pannello posteriore sono diversi. Il device mantiene lo stesso display da 6,74 pollici con notch a goccia e risoluzione HD+ (1600 x 720 pixel). Oltre all’oscuramento DC, lo schermo LCD protetto da Corning Gorilla Glass supporta anche una ...
