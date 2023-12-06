Purchase offer to holders of SFPs issued by Astaris S p A ex Astaldi S p A ISIN IT0005422925

Purchase offer

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
Purchase offer to holders of SFPs issued by Astaris S.p.A. (ex Astaldi S.p.A.) ISIN IT0005422925 (Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) ZÜRICH, Switzerland, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

On 2 November 2023, N+V AG launched a voluntary tender offer for participating financial instruments (the "SFPs") with ISIN IT0005422925 issued by Astaris S.p.A. (ex Astaldi S.p.A.). The offer was amended as of 1 December 2023. holders of SFPs ISIN IT0005422925 are invited to participate in the
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

Leap Surpasses 175,000 Meters and 1 GW on Virtual Power Plant Platform

'Industry leaders choose Leap because we offer the fastest, easiest pathway to stand up VPPs across ...and $11 Billion Share Repurchase Program Business Wire Business Wire - 6 Dicembre 2023 PURCHASE, N.

Pine Investments GmbH Purchase offer to SFP holders of Astaris S.p.A (Astaldi S.p.A.) IT0005422925  Vetrina Tv

Renantis firma Power Purchase Agreement di 10 anni con Merck  LA STAMPA Finanza

Purchase offer to holders of SFPs issued by Astaris S.p.A. (ex Astaldi S.p.A.) ISIN IT0005422925

On 2 November 2023, N+V AG launched a voluntary tender offer for participating financial instruments (the "SFPs") with ISIN IT0005422925 issued by Astaris S.p.A. (ex Astaldi S.p.A.). The offer was ...

Calque Teams Up with Leahy Lending to Offer the Trade-In Mortgage in Texas

With Calque and Leahy Lenders, Homeowners Use Untapped Equity in Their Current Home to Purchase Their Next Property Before They Sell.
Video su : Purchase offer
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Purchase offer Purchase offer holders SFPs issued