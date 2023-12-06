(Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) Continua il percorso della Alpha Academy anche nel roster di NXT e proprio la scorsa notte è andato in scena un tag team match decisamente interessante. The Alpha Academy w/Akira Tozawa hanno affrontato Meta Four w/Jakara Jackson in un 6 Person Mixed Tag Team match. A vincere è stato il team dei buoni grazie a Gable che ha portato Noam Dar a cedere. In merito alla contesa, serve sottolineare un interessante siparietto che ha spiazzato pubblico dal vivo e da casa e cioè quello in cuiha praticamenteto sul ringcon una body slam. ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!@wwe just slammed @wwe #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/cZoXmNSnlo— WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2023

Altre News in Rete:

NXT: Lash Legend schianta Otis e regala un momento storico ai fan Zona Wrestling

“Becky Lynch ci ha insegnato molto da NXT Women's Champion”: l'elogio di Lash Legend World Wrestling

NXT: Lash Legend schianta Otis e regala un momento storico ai fan

Continua il percorso della Alpha Academy anche nel roster di NXT e proprio la scorsa notte è andato in scena un tag team match decisamente interessante. The Alpha Academy w/Akira Tozawa hanno affronta ...

Has WWE NXT found it's own Rhea Ripley Analyzing comparisons between the two stars

Rhea Ripley is an enigma in WWE. She is uber-athletic and charismatic. She is a star, unlike very few others in the company, be they male or female. Rhea is one of the best wrestlers in the world.