Masters of the Air | terzo capitolo della saga tv Band of Brothers | ha un trailer che… ti saluto Maverick!

(Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) Aviatori, accendete i motori!of the Air, secondo sequel diof, pluripremiata rivisitazioneseconda metàSeconda Guerra Mondiale dal punto di vistaCompagnia "Easy"101esima Divisione Aviotrasportata degli Stati Uniti, datata 2001, sta finalmente decollando dopo oltre un decennio passato in fase di lavorazione. Mentre The Pacific del 2010, prodotto da Steven Spielberg e Tom Hanks, portava gli Alleati sugli atolli e sulle coste del Giappone,of the Air di Apple TV+ farà esattamente quello che dice il titolo, raccontando le storie dei coraggiosi aviatori che hanno combattuto nei cieli. Al momento i dettagli sono scarsi: la produzione non ha ancora rilasciato una vera e propria sinossi, tantomeno un ...

