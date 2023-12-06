(Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) Svelato ildiof the Air, l'attesissimaprodotta da Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks e Gary Goetzman e interpretata da. Apple TV+ ha appena pubblicato ildell'attesa dramedy sulla Seconda Guerra Mondiale,of the Air. Ladei produttori esecutivi di "Band of Brothers" e "The Pacific", Steven Spielberg, Gary Goetzman e Tom Hanks, vanta un cast stellare guidato dal candidato all'Oscar, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, il candidato all'Oscar Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook e Ncuti Gatwa. Lo show farà il suo debutto su Apple TV+ il 26 gennaio 2024 con i primi due episodi, seguiti da un nuovo episodio ogni venerdì, fino al 15 ...

Altre News in Rete:

Masters of the Air: il trailer della nuova serie con Austin Butler (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ ha appena pubblicato il trailer dell'attesa dramedy sulla Seconda Guerra Mondiale,ofAir . La serie dei produttori esecutivi di " Band of Brothers " e "Pacific ", Steven Spielberg , Gary Goetzman e Tom Hanks , vanta un cast stellare guidato dal candidato all'Oscar ...

Masters of the Air: trailer del serial di Steven Spielberg con Austin Butler Lega Nerd

Forse per il film di Masters of the Universe non tutto è perduto Esquire Italia

Hugh Grant Says He Hated Playing an Oompa-Loompa in WONKA - "It Was Like Wearing a Crown of Thrones"

Hugh Grant doesn’t hold back from sharing how much he hated playing an Oompa-Loompa in the upcoming Wonka movie. In fact, he compared the experience to wearing a “crown of thorns.” During a recent ...

Guwahati Masters: Sameer Verma upsets Kiran George; Aakarshi overcomes Schulz challenge to enter pre-quarterfinals

Sameer Verma defeated men’s singles Kiran George in straight games while women’s singles fifth seed Aakarshi Kashyap saved a match point to beat Amalie Schulz to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of th ...