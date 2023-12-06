Logistex Announces Collaborative Partnership with Geekplus to Further Enhance Warehouse Automation (Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) WARRINGTON, England, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, has partnered with Logistex, a leading provider of Warehouse Automation solutions, to bring clients across the UK a comprehensive suite of integrated technologies to streamline fulfilment and maximize productivity. Combining Logistex's Warehouse Automation expertise with Geekplus's advanced robotic technology is crucial amid growing e-commerce demands. Geekplus's mobile robots are renowned for their adaptability and scalability, making them an ideal fit for the Logistex mission to provide flexible, efficient, and future-proof Automation
