Logistex Announces Collaborative Partnership with Geekplus to Further Enhance Warehouse Automation

Logistex Announces

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Autore : liberoquotidiano
Logistex Announces Collaborative Partnership with Geekplus to Further Enhance Warehouse Automation (Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) WARRINGTON, England, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, has partnered with Logistex, a leading provider of Warehouse Automation solutions, to bring clients across the UK a comprehensive suite of integrated technologies to streamline fulfilment and maximize productivity. Combining Logistex's Warehouse Automation expertise with Geekplus's advanced robotic technology is crucial amid growing e-commerce demands. Geekplus's mobile robots are renowned for their adaptability and scalability, making them an ideal fit for the Logistex mission to provide flexible, efficient, and future-proof Automation ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

Logistex Announces Collaborative Partnership with Geekplus to Further Enhance Warehouse Automation  PR Newswire

Biden administration announces massive logistics plan  freightwaves.com

Logistex Announces Collaborative Partnership with Geekplus to Further Enhance Warehouse Automation

WARRINGTON, England, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, has partnered with Logistex, a leading provider of warehouse automation sol ...

Motivational Athletics Memoir Featured in LibraryBub Selection for December

PRNewswire/ -- "Whether you're a sports fan or just a history buff, looking back at sporting events has produced some of the ...
Video su : Logistex Announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Logistex Announces Logistex Announces Collaborative Partnership with