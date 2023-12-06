LIVE Scandicci-Vasas Budapest 2-0 - Champions League volley femminile in DIRETTA : 12-8 - le toscane provano l’allungo anche nel terzo set
LIVE Scandicci-Vasas Budapest 3-0, Champions League volley femminile in DIRETTA: tutto facile per le toscane, primo posto rafforzato! (Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 19:50 OA Sport vi ringrazia per averci seguito e vi augura un buon proseguimento di serata. 19:48 Le toscane si sono rilevate superiori in tutti i fondamentali: 49 attacchi vincenti, 5 muri e 7 ace e 14 errori, contro i 33 attacchi vincenti, 0 muri, 1 ace e 14 errori delle ungheresi. Ruddins top-scorer del match con 16 punti, segue Antropova a 14, molto bene anche Nwakalor con 11. 19:48 Successo agevole e convincente per Scandicci che, con questo risultato, sale al primo posto nella Pool B con 12 punti e 4 successi, l’Eczacibasi non può più sbagliare. 25-15 Si chiude con un muroneeee di Carol su Sillah! 24-15 Ruddins manda Scandicci a match-point. 23-25 Bannister è l’ultima a mollare. 23-14 Attacco pazzesco di Antropova, quasi ...Leggi su oasport
