LIVE Scandicci-Vasas Budapest 3-0 | Champions League volley femminile in DIRETTA | tutto facile per le toscane | primo posto rafforzato!

Leggi su oasport

(Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA19:50 OA Sport vi ringrazia per averci seguito e vi augura un buon proseguimento di serata. 19:48 Lesi sono rilevate superiori in tutti i fondamentali: 49 attacchi vincenti, 5 muri e 7 ace e 14 errori, contro i 33 attacchi vincenti, 0 muri, 1 ace e 14 errori delle ungheresi. Ruddins top-scorer del match con 16 punti, segue Antropova a 14, molto bene anche Nwakalor con 11. 19:48 Successo agevole e convincente perche, con questo risultato, sale alnella Pool B con 12 punti e 4 successi, l’Eczacibasi non può più sbagliare. 25-15 Si chiude con un muroneeee di Carol su Sillah! 24-15 Ruddins mandaa match-point. 23-25 Bannister è l’ultima a mollare. 23-14 Attacco pazzesco di Antropova, quasi ...