House of the Dragon 2 | cosa svela il teaser trailer ufficiale

House the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a velvetmag©

Autore : velvetmag
House of the Dragon 2, cosa svela il teaser trailer ufficiale (Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) Sky ha rilasciato di recente il teaser trailer e la key art dei nuovi, attesissimi episodi di House of the Dragon. Tratta dal romanzo Fuoco e Sangue di George R.R. Martin, la serie HBO è ambientata 200 anni prima degli eventi citati ne Il Trono di Spade sulla storia della Casa Targaryen. House of the Dragon è stata una delle produzioni televisive che più hanno segnato panorama seriale nel corso del 2022. Annunciata da tempo, la serie ha intrattenuto il pubblico per un totale di dieci episodi, che hanno composto la prima stagione. Lo show ha ricevuto una grande accoglienza da parte del pubblico e della critica, portando a casa il Golden Globe per la Miglior Serie Drammatica. cosa svela il primo teaser trailer di ...
Leggi su velvetmag
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

SACE, Campania volano dell'export nel Sud con oltre 10 miliardi di fatturato

... Cilento, Kocca e Air Prom e fa parte di una serie di tappe Lo Studio, realizzato dall'Ufficio Studi di SACE in collaborazione con The European House " Ambrosetti , approfondisce le prospettive di ...

“The House That Stood”, film ambientato a San Pietro Avellana - Forche Caudine  Forche Caudine-Molisani

House of the Dragon 2: Quando esce, le anticipazioni sulla trama e sul cast e tutto quello che sappiamo  ComingSoon.it

ESG backlash dominated headlines in 2023, but it's still 'quietly' reshaping industries behind the scenes

Many companies are still tackling environmental, social, and governance issues despite criticism. The efforts can help attract and keep workers.

Taylor Swift Named Time’s Person of the Year, Tells Her Enemies: “Trash Takes Itself Out”

The Taylor Swift era continues. The superstar singer-songwriter has been named Time ‘s 2023 Person of the Year, the first time that an entertainer has received the honor from the long-running ...
Video su : House the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : House the House Dragon cosa svela teaser