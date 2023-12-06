FP Markets Awarded FX Broker Licence in Kenya by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) (Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) FP Markets granted second African regulation to further expand its regulatory footprint in Africa. SYDNEY, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
In a move that further reinforces its position as a truly global online Forex and CFDs Broker, FP Markets has announced that it has been granted a non-dealing Foreign Exchange Broker License by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya for its locally formed subsidiary FP Markets Limited. The Kenya regulation adds to FP Markets' regulatory footprint in Africa having received a regulatory Licence from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
In a move that further reinforces its position as a truly global online Forex and CFDs Broker, FP Markets has announced that it has been granted a non-dealing Foreign Exchange Broker License by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya for its locally formed subsidiary FP Markets Limited. The Kenya regulation adds to FP Markets' regulatory footprint in Africa having received a regulatory Licence from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:
FP Markets Awarded FX Broker Licence in Kenya by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA)...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/4441086/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/fp - markets - awarded - fx - broker - licence - in - kenya - by - ...
FP Markets Awarded Best Forex Trading Tools 2023 by FXScouts Forex Factory
FP Markets Awarded FX Broker Licence in Kenya by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) StreetInsider
FP Markets Awarded FX Broker Licence in Kenya by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA)The Kenya regulation adds to FP Markets' regulatory footprint in Africa having received a regulatory licence from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa on 10 May 2022 as it ...
Eatron Technologies and About:Energy Win Funding to Extend Electric Vehicle Battery LifetimeEatron Technologies and About:Energy have been awarded funding from UKRI’s Faraday Battery Challenge to develop a first-of-its-kind AI-powered decision engine that delivers increased battery longevity ...
Markets AwardedVideo su : Markets Awarded