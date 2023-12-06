Ferrero-related company enters in exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of Michel et Augustin

Ferrero related

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
Ferrero-related company enters in exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of Michel et Augustin (Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) BRUSSELS, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

A Ferrero-related company today announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations to fully acquire Michel et Augustin from Danone. Michel et Augustin markets premium, much-loved products including sweet biscuits, savory biscuits and snacks. These iconic brands are sold mainly in France and in six other markets. The business
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Video su : Ferrero related
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Ferrero related Ferrero related company enters exclusive