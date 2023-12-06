FC 24 Thunderstruck Tracker – Aggiornamenti carte tuono

(Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) Parte da venerdì 24 novembre il nostrodedicato alle card! Le(tradotto in italiano comeda EA Sports) sonodinamiche che riceveranno degli upgrade al verificarsi di determinate condizioni Le “Icone” in particolare: Riceveranno l’upgrade di un PlayStyle se la loro squadra vincerà almeno una delle prossime 4 partite di campionato giocate dal 24 novembre in poi Riceveranno l’upgrade di +1 IF se la loro squadra vincerà almeno tre delle prossime 4 partite di campionato giocate dal 24 novembre in poi Le carddei calciatori invece Riceveranno l’upgrade di +1 IF se la loro squadra vincerà almeno una delle prossime 4 partite di campionato giocate dal 24 novembre in poi Riceveranno l’upgrade ...

