FC 24 Thunderstruck Tracker – Aggiornamenti carte tuono (Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) Parte da venerdì 24 novembre il nostro Tracker dedicato alle card Thunderstruck! Le Thunderstruck (tradotto in italiano come tuono da EA Sports) sono carte dinamiche che riceveranno degli upgrade al verificarsi di determinate condizioni Le “Icone tuono” in particolare: Riceveranno l’upgrade di un PlayStyle se la loro squadra vincerà almeno una delle prossime 4 partite di campionato giocate dal 24 novembre in poi Riceveranno l’upgrade di +1 IF se la loro squadra vincerà almeno tre delle prossime 4 partite di campionato giocate dal 24 novembre in poi Le card tuono dei calciatori invece Riceveranno l’upgrade di +1 IF se la loro squadra vincerà almeno una delle prossime 4 partite di campionato giocate dal 24 novembre in poi Riceveranno l’upgrade ...Leggi su imiglioridififa
