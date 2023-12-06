Exhibit at IVS 2024! (Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) Maximize all the chances of your business at IVS 2024: – Download the marketing kit and increase the visits to your booth! – Showcase your products and find new customers before, during and after the show. Send us your HR images and a brief text related to new products, technological innovations, new contracts, product qualifications, news about awards, anniversaries, company events… to [email protected]. – Live the event beyond the show by organizing talks, presentations, speaking lunches, sales meetings, inside the Exhibition center or in the city. Contact us and we will help you to reserve a room, find a location, arrange the catering, promote your event. – Join the free IVS 2024 conference programme and expand your knowledge. Contact us to reserve your booth: [email protected] Leggi su bergamonews
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:
Opus IVS to Showcase Revolutionary CoPilot Remote Technology at SEMA 2023 with a Live Demonstration at the ... PR Newswire
Discover a New Web3 Adventure at IVS Crypto 2023 KYOTO, Japan’s Largest Crypto Conference The Defiant - DeFi News
‘It’s not a story. It’s real.’ Vietnam veteran recalls medic’s life with museum exhibitA former combat medic re-creates his Army experience in a tent filled with his personal collection of military equipment. Why does he do it
Exhibit IVSVideo su : Exhibit IVS