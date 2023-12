Exhibit at IVS 2024!

Leggi su bergamonews

(Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) Maximize all the chances of your business at IVS 2024: – Download the marketing kit and increase the visits to your booth! – Showcase your products and find new customers before, during and after the show. Send us your HR images and a brief text related to new products, technological innovations, new contracts, product qualifications, news about awards, anniversaries, company events… to [email protected] . – Live the event beyond the show by organizing talks, presentations, speaking lunches, sales meetings, inside theion center or in the city. Contact us and we will help you to reserve a room, find a location, arrange the catering, promote your event. – Join the free IVS 2024 conference programme and expand your knowledge. Contact us to reserve your booth: [email protected]