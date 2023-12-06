Everton vs Newcastle United – pronostico, formazioni e notizie sulla squadra (Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) Due squadre di Premier League agli antipodi, che cercano di costruire le vittorie ottenute lo scorso fine settimana, si affronteranno giovedì 7 dicembre sera al Goodison Park, dove l’Everton ospiterà il Newcastle United. Mentre i Toffees hanno ottenuto una sottile vittoria per 1-0 in trasferta contro il Nottingham Forest sabato scorso, i Magpies hanno battuto il Manchester United con lo stesso punteggio in casa poche ore dopo. Il calcio di inizio di Everton vs Newcastle United è previsto alle 20:30 Anteprima della partita Everton vs Newcastle United a che punto sono le due squadre Everton Dopo una fine di novembre disastrosa, in cui il club è stato privato di 10 punti dalla Premier League ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
