Entry List Wta Brisbane 2024 | partecipanti ed italiane presenti

Entry List Wta Brisbane 2024: partecipanti ed italiane presenti (Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) L’Entry List del torneo Wta 500 di Brisbane 2024, in programma da lunedì 1 a domenica 7 gennaio in su campi veloci all’aperto. Tante top players apriranno qui il loro nuovo anno solare, a partire dalle ultime due finaListe degli Australian Open, ovvero Sabalenka e Rybakina. Ma c’è soprattutto il ritorno in campo di Naomi Osaka dopo lo stop per maternità. Sono tre le azzurre in tabellone: Martina Trevisan, Camila Giorgi e Lucia Bronzetti. Di seguito l’Entry List completa del torneo Wta 500 di Brisbane. CALENDARIO ATP 2024 CALENDARIO WTA 2024 TUTTE LE Entry List DEL 2024 Entry List WTA 500 Brisbane 2023 Aryna Sabalenka ...
