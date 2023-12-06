Entry List Australian Open 2024 maschile | partecipanti ed italiani presenti

(Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) Ecco l’dell’, per quanto riguarda il torneo, in programma da domenica 15 a domenica 28 gennaio. Salvo cancellazioni dell’ultima ora, tutti i giocatori in top-100 hanno ovviamente in calendario il primo Slam dell’anno. Sono cinque gli azzurri che sono riusciti ad essere ammessi direttamente in tabellone: Sinner, Musetti, Arnaldi, Sonego e Berrettini. Flavio Cobolli è fuori di 4 e spera in qualche ritiro. Diversi i ranking protetti, a partire da Rafa Nadal e Denis Shapovalov. Di seguito l’completa. CALENDARIO ATPCALENDARIO WTATUTTE LEDEL...

Altre News in Rete:

Entry List Atp Brisbane 2024: partecipanti ed italiani presenti

L'del torneo Atp 250 di Brisbane 2024 , in programma da lunedì 1 a domenica 7 gennaio in su campi veloci all'aperto. C'è anche il nostro Matteo Arnaldi in un campo partecipanti davvero di ...

ATP 250 Brisbane: Entry list Md. Matteo Arnaldi riparte da Brisbane. Berrettini fuori di 17 posti dal Md LiveTennis.it

Europeo di Otopeni V25. La Entry List. Le iscrizioni gara degli azzurri. Nuoto•com

Fresh twist as Nick Kyrgios's bid to play at the Australian Open suffers major blow after tennis boss insisted superstar will be at the tournament

Nick Kyrgios 's chances of playing at the Australian Open have taken another blow after the superstar's name was missing from the entry list six weeks out from the tournament.

Race to be Chhattisgarh's next CM: List of top contenders for the post

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 54 out of 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh elections, restricting the Congress party to 35 seats. The party has maintained a strategic silence, refraining from publicly ...