Entry List Australian Open 2024 maschile | partecipanti ed italiani presenti

Entry List

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sportface©

Autore : sportface
Entry List Australian Open 2024 maschile: partecipanti ed italiani presenti (Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) Ecco l’Entry List dell’Australian Open 2024, per quanto riguarda il torneo maschile, in programma da domenica 15 a domenica 28 gennaio. Salvo cancellazioni dell’ultima ora, tutti i giocatori in top-100 hanno ovviamente in calendario il primo Slam dell’anno. Sono cinque gli azzurri che sono riusciti ad essere ammessi direttamente in tabellone: Sinner, Musetti, Arnaldi, Sonego e Berrettini. Flavio Cobolli è fuori di 4 e spera in qualche ritiro. Diversi i ranking protetti, a partire da Rafa Nadal e Denis Shapovalov. Di seguito l’Entry List completa. CALENDARIO ATP 2024 CALENDARIO WTA 2024 TUTTE LE Entry List DEL 2024 Entry List ...
Leggi su sportface
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

Entry List Atp Brisbane 2024: partecipanti ed italiani presenti

L'entry list del torneo Atp 250 di Brisbane 2024 , in programma da lunedì 1 a domenica 7 gennaio in su campi veloci all'aperto. C'è anche il nostro Matteo Arnaldi in un campo partecipanti davvero di ...

ATP 250 Brisbane: Entry list Md. Matteo Arnaldi riparte da Brisbane. Berrettini fuori di 17 posti dal Md  LiveTennis.it

Europeo di Otopeni V25. La Entry List. Le iscrizioni gara degli azzurri.  Nuoto•com

Fresh twist as Nick Kyrgios's bid to play at the Australian Open suffers major blow after tennis boss insisted superstar will be at the tournament

Nick Kyrgios 's chances of playing at the Australian Open have taken another blow after the superstar's name was missing from the entry list six weeks out from the tournament.

Race to be Chhattisgarh's next CM: List of top contenders for the post

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 54 out of 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh elections, restricting the Congress party to 35 seats. The party has maintained a strategic silence, refraining from publicly ...
Video su : Entry List
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Entry List Entry List Australian Open 2024