EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 12 Lista Carte Speciali Squadra Della Settimana Del 6 Dicembre

EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 12 Lista Carte Speciali Squadra Della Settimana Del 6 Dicembre (Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) Saka, Hegerberg e la Rodman riceveranno una delle Carte Speciali del TOTW 12 per la popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24 che saranno disponibili nei pacchetti a partire dalle 19:00 di mercoledi 6 Dicembre. I giocatori sono stati inseriti nella dodicesima Squadra Della Settimana poichè l’attaccante del Lione Ada Hegerberg ha siglato tre gol nella vittoria in casa Della nazionale Norvegese contro il Portogallo, l’attaccante americana del Washington Spirit Trinity Rodman ha siglato un gol e fornito due assist nella vittoria Della nazionale degli Stati Uniti in casa contro la Cina e l’attaccante inglese dell’Arsenal Bukayo Saka ha messo a segno un gol nella vittoria in casa contro ...
