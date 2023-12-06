EA Sports FC 24 SBC Przemyslaw Frankowski Radioactive Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta Speciale

(Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023)ha ricevuto laper la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EAFC 24. La versionepuò essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 20 Dicembre. Potrete riscattare ladel terzino polacco che milita nel Lens completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Osserva la straordinaria potenza degli oggetti Radioattivi, con oggetti giocatore selezionati in possesso del nuovo profilo intesa Radioattivi che assegna loro legami club, nazione e campionato extra, sbloccando nuove opportunità per creare una rosa in Ultimate Team! Requisiti SBC...

