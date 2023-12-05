Yotta Data Services Collaborates with NVIDIA to Catalyze India' s AI Transformation

Yotta Data Services Collaborates with NVIDIA to Catalyze India's AI Transformation

Yotta launches Shakti Cloud: India's Largest Supercomputer of 16 Exaflops AI computing power with NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs to drive mass-scale AI innovation in India

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 5, 2023

Yotta Data Services today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to deliver cutting-edge GPU computing infrastructure and platforms for its Shakti Cloud platform. The collaboration will advance the development of AI solutions in India by bringing state-of-the-art AI capabilities within reach of numerous organizations, businesses, AI researchers, and a multitude of startups across the country. with this offering, Yotta ...
