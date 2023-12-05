(Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) Idella WWE potrebbero sparire o essere fortemente tagliati. E’ questo quanto emerso dalle parole di Mark Shapiro, COO di TKO, la compagnia madre della WWE. Shapiro ha parlato ieri alla conferenza stampa UBS e ha detto sostanzialmente che per quanto in una logica di lungo termine possano essere utili per rafforzare il brand,i non sono profittevoli. Show non profittevoli Shapiro ha spiegato: “C’è una ragione per organizzarli, perché fa bene al brand WWE, stiamo costruendo un pubblico. Mettiamoshow in scena nelle contee C e D, estendendo così di molto la copertura del brand e stiamo raccogliendo un maggior numero di spettatori da tutte le fasce demografiche, quindi è un bene per la nostra crescita a lungo termine. Dal punto di vista dei margini, però, sono ...

Altre News in Rete:

Survivor Series, la WWE batte i record di tutti i tempi per visibilità, vendite e merchandise

La, parte diGroup Holdings (NYSE:), ha annunciato che Survivor Series , evento andato in scena all'Allstate Arena di Chicago, ha stabilito nuovi record per quanto riguarda il più alto numero ...

WWE: TKO ha deciso, basta con tutti questi Live Event non televisivi Zona Wrestling

La TKO non rinnoverà i contratti alle Superstar come la WWE Le ultime World Wrestling

TKO president hints at fewer WWE house shows: 'There's probably an opportunity ... to cut back on some of those non-televised events'

But this is a new era for WWE as part of TKO, and some things are bound to change. As TKO president Mark Shapiro explained during his talk at the UBS media conference this week, one of those changes ...

La WWE cessa ufficialmente la produzione di DVD e Blu-Ray

La WWE ha deciso di cessare ufficialmente la produzione mondiale di DVD e Blu-Ray, l'annuncio arriva direttamente da Fremantle Media.