WWE | Drew McIntyre apre lo show con una frecciata a CM Punk

(Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) Nelle ultime settimane l’ex campione WWEha mostrato al WWE Universe un nuovo lato di sé. Si è mostrato più aggressivo e si è addirittura alleato con The Judgment Day in vista di WWE Survivor Series. Mentre continua la sua faida con Jey Uso, ieri sera a Monday Night Raw ha brevemente preso di mira un altro beniamino dei fan.ha puntando il dito contro lorosso diventato, a suo modo di vedere, il regno di persone che hanno perso la testa per poi mandare un’indiretta a CMe al suo ritorno in WWE. “Apparentemente puoi essere licenziato, andartene, fare quello che vuoi per un po’ di tempo, tornare in azienda e ti perdonano tutto all’istante”. I commenti dihanno scatenato cori nell’arena a favore del The Best in the World. Il wrestler ...

