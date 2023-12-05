What' s behind the Shein' s successful machine

(Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) The Chinese ultra-fast fashion giant,, has gained the attention from consumers thanks to its offers, which includes poor quality (or even flammable) clothing and products and no shipping fee for the first order. Selling items for just a few euros with discounts of up to 90%,has...

Altre News in Rete:

Reimagining education: 2023 Yidan Prize Summit explores innovative ideas that spark change

5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - The Yidan Prize Foundation, the global philanthropic foundationthe ... They challenge us to reconceivegood classrooms and good teaching practices look like. They ...

What’s behind the Bitcoin price surge Has surpassed $41,000 The Associated Press

'This is inexcusable': What's behind deteriorating conditions in Greek ... The New Humanitarian

Squid Game: The Challenge producers reveal secret detail behind Glass Bridge test

The Challenge producers reveal secret detail behind Glass Bridge test - Viewers have been left wondering whether players actually plummetted 30 feet to the ground during the glass bridge challenge ...

Grand Theft Auto VI trailer energizes fans. But it’s been a tough year overall for the video game industry.

The trailer for what may be the most anticipated video game of all time is finally here — and not a moment too soon for the struggling gaming industry.Rockstar Games, the company behind the ...