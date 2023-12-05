Watchful Eyes, l’horror di Lightless Production è in produzione (VIDEO) (Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) Lightless Productions, la casa di produzione cinematografica e televisiva con sede a Roma, sta realizzando il suo primo film intitolato Watchful Eyes, un thriller psicologico quiet horror diretto da Gianluca Lasaracina e con il quale Lightless vuole seguire l’esempio di case come Blumhouse e A24. Le riprese inizieranno nella Primavera 2024 e la distribuzione è già concordata tra cinema, festival e piattaforme on demand (i dettagli saranno comunicati in seguito). Watchful Eyes – Clip 101 – “Il buio” from Lightless Productions on Vimeo. Il progetto low budget ha già ottenuto parte dei fondi per la produzione anche grazie al coinvolgimento di produttori associati e sono stati stretti degli accordi con ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
