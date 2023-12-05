Watchful Eyes | l’horror di Lightless Production è in produzione VIDEO

Watchful Eyes

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Autore : cinemaserietv
Watchful Eyes, l’horror di Lightless Production è in produzione (VIDEO) (Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) Lightless Productions, la casa di produzione cinematografica e televisiva con sede a Roma, sta realizzando il suo primo film intitolato Watchful Eyes, un thriller psicologico quiet horror diretto da Gianluca Lasaracina e con il quale Lightless vuole seguire l’esempio di case come Blumhouse e A24.  Le riprese inizieranno nella Primavera 2024 e la distribuzione è già concordata tra cinema, festival e piattaforme on demand (i dettagli saranno comunicati in seguito). Watchful Eyes – Clip 101 – “Il buio” from Lightless Productions on Vimeo. Il progetto low budget ha già ottenuto parte dei fondi per la produzione anche grazie al coinvolgimento di produttori associati e sono stati stretti degli accordi con ...
Leggi su cinemaserietv
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

Watchful Eyes, il primo film di LIGHTLESS Productions  Sky Tg24

Cambodia's dolphins thriving thanks to watchful eyes of river guards  Asia News Network

Watchful Eyes, il primo film di LIGHTLESS Productions

LIGHTLESS Productions, la casa di produzione cinematografica e televisiva con sede a Roma, sta realizzando il suo primo film intitolato Watchful Eyes. Le riprese inizieranno nella Primavera 2024 e la ...

'We don’t select players but reject them': Jadeja on unfair Ishan treatment

Reflecting on India's performance under the watchful eyes of Laxman, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja questioned the non-selection of Kishan in the T20I series. Star batter Kishan hardly featured in ...
Video su : Watchful Eyes
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Watchful Eyes Watchful Eyes l’horror Lightless Production