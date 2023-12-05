The Marvels è il peggiore incasso della storia del MCU

The Marvels - il regista di Spider-Man Un nuovo universo : "Bob Iger dice un mucchio di strozzate sul flop"
The Marvels conclude la sua corsa al box office come peggior incasso della storia dell'MCU
The Marvels - Bob Iger spiega il flop del film : “Poca supervisione”
The Marvels - Iman Vellani svela i registi MCU con cui vorrebbe collaborare
The Marvels - per Bob Iger "ha fatto flop perché c'erano pochi dirigenti a supervisionare"
Tomb Raider : la sceneggiatrice di The Marvels scriverà la serie Amazon
The Marvels chiuderà la sua corsa al box office con il più basso incasso del MCUNel quarto fine settimana The Marvels si è piazzato all'undicesimo posto al box office mondiale con soli $2.4 ...
The Marvels è il più grande flop dalla nascita del MCU: Disney non riporterà più i dati sugli incassi del film IGN ITALY
The Marvels conclude la sua corsa al box office come peggior incasso della storia dell'MCU Movieplayer
