The Marvels è il peggiore incasso della storia del MCU

The Marvels

The Marvels è il peggiore incasso della storia del MCU (Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) The Marvels è il peggiore incasso di sempre per un film dei Marvel Studios con un flop clamoroso al box-office Alla fine la Disney ha alzato bandiera bianca, e concluso il quarto weekend di sfruttamento al box-office globale annunciando che non comunicherà più i dati sugli incassi globali di The Marvels. Costato più di 220 milioni di dollari, il cinecomic è scivolato all’undicesimo posto negli Stati Uniti durante il weekend che si è appena concluso, con appena 2.4 milioni di dollari guadagnati. Dopo un mese dall’uscita quindi il film di Nia DaCosta ha chiuso la sua corsa con 80 milioni di dollari negli Stati Uniti e 197 milioni di dollari in tutto il mondo. La speranza era che tenesse bene durante il Ringraziamento e poi il periodo delle vacanze di Natale, ma evidentemente la stessa Disney si è dovuta arrendere alla ...
