Tennis | Ivan Ljubicic | “Curioso di vedere il rientro di Nadal Il tennis italiano? Ha davanti 10 anni di possibili successi”

Tennis - Andy Murray annuncia il terzo divorzio della carriera da Ivan Lendl. Chi sarà il nuovo coach del britannico?
ATP Finals 2023 - il regolamento e cosa succede se due o più tennisti arrivano alla pari nel girone
Tennis - Ivanisevic mette tutti in guardia : “Nadal punterà al doppio colpo Roland Garros e Giochi Olimpici”
Tennis - Campionati Europei under 16 : Pierluigi Basile ai quarti di finale - battuto in rimonta il bulgaro Ivanov
Sky Christmas Special, sei nuove produzioni originali e oltre 300 ore di eventi liveIl 16 dicembre sarà il giorno di Ivan Ljubicic in Ljubo , l'uomo salvato dal tennis, la storia straordinaria di un Maestro di questo grande sport, giocatore e allenatore. Dalla fuga dalla guerra al ...
Tennis - Ivan Ljubicic è sicuro: "Sinner non ha più niente da ... Eurosport IT
Ljubicic: “Federer non avrebbe mai accettato di essere n°40 come Murray. Sinner non ha più niente da imparare” Ubitennis
'Sinner Not Like Alcaraz': Federer's Former Coach Highlights Sinner's Gradual ImprovementSinner has been around for longer than him but has had a steadier rise, which possibly lies in the way they operate. While Alcaraz is quite explosive, Sinner needs steps, according to former Roger ...
Tennis: Rublev, Tiafoe headline ATP return to Hong Kong after two decadesWorld number five Andrey Rublev will begin his 2024 season at the Hong Kong Open when the ATP Tour returns to the city for the first time in more than 20 years, organisers said Tuesday.