Secureworks Named A Leader In Managed Detection and Response Services In Europe By Independent Research Firm (Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) Secureworks received highest possible marks in seven criteria LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global Leader in cybersecurity, was today recognised as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response Services in Europe, Q4 2023. The Forrester Wave™ states that Secureworks® Taegis™ ManagedXDR has "a quick time to value and strong investigative capabilities," and "a simple pricing structure and a speedy onboarding process which lets customers get up and running quickly." The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response Services in Europe, Q4 2023 evaluates
Secureworks Named A Leader In Managed Detection and Response Services In Europe By Independent Research Firm LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, was today recognised as a Leader in The Forrester Wave ™: Managed Detection and Response Services in
