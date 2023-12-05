QUAQ solution powers ELFBAR and LOST MARY (Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Global vaping solution provider QUAQ showcases its trio of technologies across new ELFBAR and LOST MARY-branded products. LOST MARY's TAPPO is the latest in a series of vape products on which QUAQ is adopted, including ELFBAR 600V2, ELFA PRO and LOST MARY BM600S. These QUAQ-powered products, in both single-use and pod system categories, have maintained an unwavering presence in global markets, including Europe, since July 2023. "We call QUAQ's latest generation technologies 'a triathlon'. With QUAQ MESH, CELL, and CAPSULE complementing each other, we have managed to further improve the overall performance of vape ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Global vaping solution provider QUAQ showcases its trio of technologies across new ELFBAR and LOST MARY-branded products. LOST MARY's TAPPO is the latest in a series of vape products on which QUAQ is adopted, including ELFBAR 600V2, ELFA PRO and LOST MARY BM600S. These QUAQ-powered products, in both single-use and pod system categories, have maintained an unwavering presence in global markets, including Europe, since July 2023. "We call QUAQ's latest generation technologies 'a triathlon'. With QUAQ MESH, CELL, and CAPSULE complementing each other, we have managed to further improve the overall performance of vape ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:
QUAQ solution powers ELFBAR and LOST MARY PR Newswire
Aesop Rock - Integrated Tech Solutions :: Le Recensioni di OndaRock Onda Rock
QUAQ solutionVideo su : QUAQ solution