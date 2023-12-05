(Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) It would not only decrease the inmate population, thereby enhancing conditions within penal ... Processo penale, Nordio: accelerazione del processo telematico Pubblicato in Gazzetta Ufficiale il decreto ...

Altre News in Rete:

Insufficient prisons, pardoned sentences

There is a pressing need to devise a comprehensive plan for constructing newand renovating and fortifying existing ones. Despite statements by various Ministers of Justice, no tangible ...

There’s no reason to send these 3,000 people in home confinement back to federal prison The Hill

The ECHR awards compensation for inhumane conditions in ... The Independent Barents Observer |

Carceri insufficienti, condonate le pene

Periodically, the media highlights the deplorable condition of prisons, plagued by overcrowding, poor hygiene, and understaffed security personnel restricting inmates' activity spaces. There is a ...

Insufficient prisons, pardoned sentences

Periodically, the media highlights the deplorable condition of prisons, plagued by overcrowding, poor hygiene, and understaffed security personnel restricting inmates' activity spaces. There is a ...