Grand Theft Auto VI esce nel 2025 su PS5 e Xbox Series, primo trailer (Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) (Adnkronos) – Grand Theft Auto VI sarà lanciato per PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series nel 2025, ha annunciato Rockstar Games. È stato anche rilasciato il primo trailer, che include la canzone “Love is a Long Road” di Tom Petty. “Grand Theft Auto VI continua i nostri sforzi nel spingere i limiti di ciò che è possibile nelle esperienze open world altamente immersive e incentrte sulla storia,” ha detto il fondatore di Rockstar Games, Sam Houser, in un comunicato stampa. “Siamo entusiasti di poter condividere questa nuova visione con giocatori di tutto il mondo.” Ecco una breve panoramica del gioco, via Rockstar Games: “Grand Theft Auto VI si svolge nello ...
