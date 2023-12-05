Grand Theft Auto VI | dopo 10 anni l’incredibile trailer

Grand Theft

Grand Theft Auto VI: dopo 10 anni l’incredibile trailer (Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) L’attesa estenuante è arrivata con largo anticipo, visto l’annuncio di qualche giorno fa sul Twitter/X di Rockstar che pronunciava come data il 5 dicembre alle 15.00 ore italiane (9am ET). Infatti il canale ufficiale di Rockstar Games ha pubblicato il primo trailer di Grand Theft Auto VI dieci minuti dopo la mezzanotte italiane. Godiamoci insieme questa nuova era in una Vice City rinata. Il trailer nel dettaglio di Grand Theft Auto VI Il trailer inizia con una panoramica della città, che possiamo vedere resa in modo davvero eccezionale. Viene fatto sfoggio anche delle molte ambientazioni che saranno presenti, dalle aree urbane a luoghi immersi nella natura, passando per arrivare a spiagge assolate piene zeppe di ...
