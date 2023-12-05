Google Pixel 8 | l’ammiraglia in super offerta su Amazon

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 8: l’ammiraglia in super offerta su Amazon (Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) Se siete in cerca di un nuovo smartphone Android e del marchio Google, vi suggeriamo di approfittare dell’interessante nonché irripetibile offerta su Amazon del Google Pixel 8, uno dei flagship più venduti e tra i device più apprezzati dell’ultimo periodo. Parliamo di un ammiraglia entry level della line-up del 2023, che oggi sarà vostra con un super sconto del 6% al prezzo di 809 euro (invece di 859 euro di listino), potrete scegliere tra le tre opzioni di colore Rosa, Grigio verde e Nero ossidian e nella capacità di memoria interna da 256GB. Questo top di gamma del produttore statunitense è venduto e spedito dall’e-commerce stesso, per gli iscritti a Prime, la consegna non prevede costi aggiuntivi e l’eventuale reso è gratuito fino al 31 gennaio 2024; inoltre, avrete anche la ...
