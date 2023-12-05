Godzilla Minus One ha una scena post credits?

(Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023)One non ha una: è confermato che non vi è nessunaaggiuntiva dopo la conclusione del film. Al contrario, il regista Takashi Yamazaki lascia che il finale del film parli da solo. Non risulta che la Toho e Takashi Yamazaki abbiano mai pensato di inserire una, che non sarebbe neanche necessaria, data la natura aperta del finale diOne. Se la Toho decidesse di espandere il film in un franchise, il percorso è già tracciato, ma al contempo,One offre una narrativa soddisfacente anche come film autoconclusivo. L’assenza di unafinale contribuisce a preservare ...

