Godzilla Minus One ha una scena post credits?

Godzilla Minus

Godzilla Minus One ha una scena post credits? (Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) Godzilla Minus One non ha una scena post credits: è confermato che non vi è nessuna scena aggiuntiva dopo la conclusione del film. Al contrario, il regista Takashi Yamazaki lascia che il finale del film parli da solo. Non risulta che la Toho e Takashi Yamazaki abbiano mai pensato di inserire una scena post-credits, che non sarebbe neanche necessaria, data la natura aperta del finale di Godzilla Minus One. Se la Toho decidesse di espandere il film in un franchise, il percorso è già tracciato, ma al contempo, Godzilla Minus One offre una narrativa soddisfacente anche come film autoconclusivo. L’assenza di una scena finale contribuisce a preservare ...
