Godzilla e Kong - Il Nuovo Impero conterrà una battaglia tra le creature lunga otto minuti

(Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) Qualche anticipazione da una delle sequenze più spettacolari dell'atteso monster movie. Il regista di- Il, Adam Wingard, ha anticipato una scena di combattimentotra i Titani del film. Il prossimo film del Monsterverse, di cui abbiamo potuto vedere il primo trailer qualche giorno fa, vedescoprire l'resistenza di una scimmia tirannica chiamata Skar King. Reclutando l'aiuto di, gli ex rivali si alleano per abbattere quella che costituisce una nuova minaccia per la Terra. Anticipando alcuni dettagli del film, Wingard ha confermato che lasequenza con al centro il combattimento tra Titani non sarà interrotte da altre scene con al …

