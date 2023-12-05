Fulham-Nottingham Forest, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) Fulham-Nottingham Forest è una partita della quindicesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca mercoledì alle 20:30: tv, formazioni, pronostici. Per 7 minuti, domenica scorsa, il Fulham ha accarezzato il sogno di essere la prima squadra ad espugnare Anfield in questa stagione. Dopo il gol del momentaneo 2-3 realizzato all’80’ dal bianconero Decordova-Reid il Liverpool sembrava alle corde. Ed invece, nel giro di pochi secondi, i Reds sono riusciti a ribaltare nuovamente i Cottagers, prima con Endo e poi con Alexander-Arnold, ancora decisivo dopo la rete dell’1-1 contro il Manchester City. Iwobi – IlVeggente.it (Ansa)Stavolta il finale di gara è stato fatale ai londinesi, che nel turno precedente avevano avuto la meglio sul Wolverhampton grazie ad un ...Leggi su ilveggente
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:
Calcio Estero live Sky e NOW dal 5 al 7 Dicembre (Premier, Ligue 1, Conference e DFB - Pokal)Tra queste, Brighton vs Brentford , con la telecronaca di Paolo Redi , Sheffield United vs Liverpool con Andrea Marinozzi , Fulham vs Nottingham Forest con Davide Polizzi , Crystal Palace vs ...
Premier, Ligue 1, Conference e Coppa di Germania: le partite in programma su Sky Sky Sport
Premier League, programma e curiosità della 15ª giornata WilliamHillNews
Sheffield United set to sack Paul Heckingbottom: Does axing manager in relegation zone boost survival hopesSheffield United are expected to sack Paul Heckingbottom after a humiliating 5-0 defeat to fellow promoted side and relegation battlers Burnley - but does axing a manager boost hopes for survival
Luton Town vs Arsenal TV channel, live stream and how to watch Premier LeagueLatest Arsenal news as Mikel Arteta's side prepare for a quick turnaround with a trip to Luton Town on the horizon after beating Wolves 2-1 in the Premier League last time out ...
Fulham NottinghamVideo su : Fulham Nottingham