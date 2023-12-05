Fulham-Nottingham Forest | Premier League | probabili formazioni | pronostici

Fulham Nottingham

Fulham-Nottingham Forest, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) Fulham-Nottingham Forest è una partita della quindicesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca mercoledì alle 20:30: tv, formazioni, pronostici. Per 7 minuti, domenica scorsa, il Fulham ha accarezzato il sogno di essere la prima squadra ad espugnare Anfield in questa stagione. Dopo il gol del momentaneo 2-3 realizzato all’80’ dal bianconero Decordova-Reid il Liverpool sembrava alle corde. Ed invece, nel giro di pochi secondi, i Reds sono riusciti a ribaltare nuovamente i Cottagers, prima con Endo e poi con Alexander-Arnold, ancora decisivo dopo la rete dell’1-1 contro il Manchester City. Iwobi – IlVeggente.it (Ansa)Stavolta il finale di gara è stato fatale ai londinesi, che nel turno precedente avevano avuto la meglio sul Wolverhampton grazie ad un ...
