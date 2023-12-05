Fashion Awards 2023 | i beauty look più scintillanti delle star da copiare per le feste

Fashion Awards

Fashion Awards 2023: i beauty look più scintillanti delle star da copiare per le feste (Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) Palpebre sparkling, labbra glossy, ciglia effetto ventaglio e onde sinuose hanno dominato il red carpet londinese, regalando l'ispirazione per i look da festive season
