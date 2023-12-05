Fashion Awards 2023 | i beauty look più scintillanti delle star da copiare per le feste

Altre News in Rete:

British Fashion Awards 2023: da Anne Hathaway vestita di spaghetti a Lila Moss che copia la madre, tutto il meglio dal red carpet

Anche quest'anno British2023 alla Royal Albert Hall portano a compimento la missione di "amplificare i leader del cambiamento, celebrare l'eccellenza nella creatività e supportare la prossima generazione di ...

British fashion awards 2023: best star look e premi Io Donna

British Fashion Awards 2023: i beauty look delle star TGCOM

Rita Ora stuns in VERY unusual red carpet outfit with spikes down her back – and Primark dress

The singer, 33, flashed the silver-coloured marks - applied down the length of her spine - in two different backless outfits at The Fashion Awards in London. Rita started the night off in a glam LBD ...

Most jaw-dropping Fashion Awards outfits from Tasha Ghouri to Abbey Clancy

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and singer Sam Smith were among the stars who chose daring outfits as they attended the Fashion Awards 2023 in London on Monday night ...