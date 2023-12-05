European Firms Struggle to Generate Value from Generative AI, Yet Will Double Spending in 2024: Infosys Research (Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) Ethics, Bias and Regulatory concerns slowing European adoption LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Europe is doubling down on Generative AI (GenAI) investment but is on a more cautious path than North America, according to new Research from the Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI), the Research arm of Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY). The Research forecasts Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Europe is doubling down on Generative AI (GenAI) investment but is on a more cautious path than North America, according to new Research from the Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI), the Research arm of Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY). The Research forecasts Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:
Huawei Partners with Global Peter Drucker Forum to Empower European SMEsAppearing at the workshop were also managers of young tech firms that had earlier benefitted from ...- releases/huawei - partners - with - global - peter - drucker - forum - to - empower - european - ...
European Firms Struggle to Generate Value from Generative AI, Yet ... PR Newswire
Commission invites international gas suppliers to respond to fourth ... European Union
Leading Consultancy & Accounting Firm ASA joins Baker Tilly International network as their member firm in IndiaNew Delhi [India], December 5: ASA Corporate Catalyst (India) Pvt Ltd (ASA), one of the leading players in the Indian business advisory and accounting landscape, announces its membership in the ...
European FirmsVideo su : European Firms