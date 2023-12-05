EA Sports FC 24 Pitch Notes TU 6 Importanti Novità Per Il Gameplay E Per Ultimate Team

EA Sports FC 24 Pitch Notes TU 6 Importanti Novità Per Il Gameplay E Per Ultimate Team (Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) Electronic Arts ha da poco divulgato un Pitch Notes dedicato al Title Update 6 che introdurrà alcune più Importanti Novità che saranno introdotte al Gameplay del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24 ed alla popolare modalità Ultimate Team. Questo aggiornamento aggiungerà 94 oggetti giocatore in Ultimate Team e oltre 100 volti nuovi e aggiornati con l’obiettivo di dare ai giocatori più opzioni per attaccare, soprattutto nella zona centrale del campo e lungo le fasce. Gli aggiornamenti al Gameplay includeranno: Ridotta l’intensità a centrocampo. Ridotta la pressione sugli attaccanti lungo le fasce. Diminuita la velocità di movimento e il posizionamento manuale dei portieri. Gli esterni ...
