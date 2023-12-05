Dragonfly Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1/1b Study of its IL-2 Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors (Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) The company announces the first patient dosed in a Phase 1/1b clinical trial evaluating its novel IL-2 cytokine, DF6215, the seventh Dragonfly-developed drug to enter into clinical trials. WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies, today announced it recently dosed its first patient in a Phase 1/1b Study of the Company's proprietary IL-2 investigational Immunotherapy, DF6215, developed for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors. DF6215 is the second in a pipeline of cytokines Dragonfly is developing to address the high unmet need in Patients
Dragonfly Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1/1b Study of its IL-2 Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced Solid TumorsWALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies, today announced it recently dosed its first patient ...
DF-6215 by Dragonfly Therapeutics for Solid Tumor: Likelihood of ApprovalDF-6215 is under clinical development by Dragonfly Therapeutics and currently in Phase I for Solid Tumor. According to GlobalData, Phase I drugs for Solid Tumor have a 54% phase transition success ...
