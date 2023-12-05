(Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) As CEO,will lead the fast-growing digital experience platform company through its next phase of expansion, driving innovation and customer value. DENVER, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a leading digital experience platform (DXP), today announced the appointment ofas the company'sis an accomplished leader with nearly three

Altre News in Rete:

Crownpeak Appoints Samuel Monti as Chief Executive Officer PR Newswire

£63m deal for listed eCommerce tech provider Attraqt BusinessCloud

Crownpeak Appoints Samuel Monti as Chief Executive Officer

As CEO, Monti will lead the fast-growing digital experience platform company through its next phase of expansion, driving innovation and customer value.

Crownpeak Technology, Inc.: Crownpeak Appoints Samuel Monti as Chief Executive Officer

As CEO, Monti will lead the fast-growing digital experience platform company through its next phase of expansion, driving innovation and customer value. DENVER, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ ...