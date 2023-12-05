"Craft Artists in Shanghai" Documentary Hits Over 1 Million Views on YouTube (Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) Shanghai, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Documentary series "Craft Artists in Shanghai", produced by Shanghai Art & Design Academy (SADA), has garnered Over 1 Million Views across 8 episodes on its official YouTube channel since its release in October. The teachers from SADA have spent six years leading and guiding students to shoot and produce the Documentary series on telling the stories of intangible cultural heritage masters and their complete process of creating the masterpieces, as well as how the latest technologies are impacting traditional Chinese handiCrafts from different perspectives. The episode "Craft Artists in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
