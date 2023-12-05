"Craft Artists in Shanghai" Documentary Hits Over 1 Million Views on YouTube

(Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023), Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/Theseries "in", produced byArt & Design Academy (SADA), has garneredacross 8 episodes on its officialchannel since its release in October. The teachers from SADA have spent six years leading and guiding students to shoot and produce theseries on telling the stories of intangible cultural heritage masters and their complete process of creating the masterpieces, as well as how the latest technologies are impacting traditional Chinese handis from different perspectives. The episode "in ...

UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2023 Paves the Way for Global Success for 700 Curated Indonesian MSMEs

...132 applicants from across Indonesia, categorized into five different sectors: Home Décor&, ... performances by various, art installations, live shopping sessions in e - commerce platforms, ...

WNC artists get the spotlight in Center for Craft’s new residency mountainx.com

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The documentary series 'Craft Artists in Shanghai', produced by Shanghai Art & Design Academy (SADA), has garnered over 1 million views across 8 episodes on its ...

Gallery hosting open evening for Christmas craft shopping

Accrington's Haworth Art Gallery will be open to visitors from 4pm to 8pm for its festive 'Open Evening'. They can join the gallery's artists for shopping, Christmas refreshments, and much more.