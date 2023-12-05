Cobra - Rebellion terza Stagione | su Sky e NOW | il primo ministro affronta una nuova crisi!

(Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) Il Regno Unito è di nuovo sconvolto da una catastrofe inaspettata nelladi, e il, interpretato da Robert Carlyle, dovrà ancora una voltarne le conseguenze e trovare una soluzione per risolvere la situazione. Ladella serie sci-fi ad alta tensione è in arrivo in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW dal 5 dicembre.Quando un disastro ambientale imprevisto causa enormi distruzioni e perdite di vite umane, le conseguenze sono di grossa portata per il(Robert Carlyle). Le indagini successive portano Sutherland e la sua squadra a...

Altre News in Rete:

Cobra - Rebellion, Stagione 3: la data d'uscita dei nuovi episodi della serie Sky con Robert Carlyle

Svelata la data d'uscita della terza stagione di, serie tv in cui Robert Carlyle interpreta il Primo Ministro ...

Uscite in streaming a dicembre, le serie tv e i film più attesi del 2023 MYmovies.it

Now TV e Sky: tutti i film e le serie TV di dicembre 2023 Telefonino.net

La Vaun: Envisioning Brad Garlinghouse as 'This Strategic Commander'

As part of our special NFT series, we asked the artist La Vaun to make an image of Brad Garlinghouse, the Ripple Labs CEO. Click here to view and bid on the NFT created by La Vaun. The auction will ...

Cobra – Rebellion, la terza stagione del thriller apocalittico Sky Original dal 5 dicembre

Il Regno Unito è di nuovo sconvolto da una catastrofe inaspettata nella nuova stagione di Cobra – Rebellion, e il Primo Ministro, interpretato da Robert Carlyle, dovrà ancora una volta affrontarne le ...