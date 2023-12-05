Best Italian Healthcare Awards 2023 | il Gruppo San Raffaele sul podio delle eccellenze della sanità

Atalanta - Giorgio Scalvini è il Best Italian Golden Boy 2023
Percassi, l'elogio alla Juventus: 'Abbiamo seguito il loro esempio'Le parole di Percassi Concorda in pieno l'amministratore delegato dell'Atalanta, Luca Percassi , che ha ritirato il premio "Best Italian 2023" per "il suo" : " Giorgio è un ragazzo straordinario, ha ...
Atalanta, a Scalvini il Best Italian Golden Boy, Luca Percassi: «Enorme orgoglio, è un ragazzo straordinario» Corriere Bergamo - Corriere della Sera
Golden Boy, a Scalvini il premio Best Italian U21 Tutto Atalanta
