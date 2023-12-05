Best Italian Healthcare Awards 2023 | il Gruppo San Raffaele sul podio delle eccellenze della sanità

Altre News in Rete:

Percassi, l'elogio alla Juventus: 'Abbiamo seguito il loro esempio'

Le parole di Percassi Concorda in pieno l'amministratore delegato dell'Atalanta, Luca Percassi , che ha ritirato il premio "2023" per "il suo" : " Giorgio è un ragazzo straordinario, ha ...

Atalanta, a Scalvini il Best Italian Golden Boy, Luca Percassi: «Enorme orgoglio, è un ragazzo straordinario» Corriere Bergamo - Corriere della Sera

Golden Boy, a Scalvini il premio Best Italian U21 Tutto Atalanta

Mbappe, Kroos and the best players who are out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season

One of the best players outside of Europe’s top five leagues ... summer transfer window and is yet to sign a new deal with Napoli. According to reports in Italy, Inter Milan are planning to offer the ...

Bellingham joins Messi, Mbappé, Haaland as a Golden Boy winner

First established by Italian publication Tuttosport in 2003 ... Gavi won the 2022 Golden Boy award just days after claiming the Kopa Trophy as Europe's best young player at the Ballon d'Or gala, and ...