Arctech Stands Out as the Sole Solar Tracking & Racking Solution Company at First China International Supply Chain Expo (Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Arctech, the global leader in Solar mounting and TRacking Solutions, proudly represented the Solar TRacking &; Racking industry as the exclusive participant at the inaugural China International Supply Chain Expo. The event hosted 515 companies and organizations from 55 countries and regions. Arctech seized the opportunity to showcase its innovations at the Clean Energy Exhibition Zone during the Expo. The Company engaged in discussions with both domestic and International clients and partners, highlighting its commitment to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
